Dr. Darren Payne, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Darren Payne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Payne works at Agoura-Los Robles Podiatry Center in Agoura Hills, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Agoura Los Robles Podiatry Center
    5115 Clareton Dr Ste 120, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-6979
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Agoura Los Robles Podiatry Centers
    555 Marin St Ste 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-6979
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Yeah, he's the best. Good personality AND he knows what he is doing - win/win
    Outstanding professional — Dec 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darren Payne, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922195452
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center - Ft Lewis WA
    Internship
    • VA-PSHCS - Tacoma WA
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BYU
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Payne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Payne has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

