Dr. Darren Payne, DPM
Overview
Dr. Darren Payne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Agoura Los Robles Podiatry Center5115 Clareton Dr Ste 120, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (805) 497-6979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Agoura Los Robles Podiatry Centers555 Marin St Ste 290, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 497-6979Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Yeah, he's the best. Good personality AND he knows what he is doing - win/win
About Dr. Darren Payne, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922195452
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center - Ft Lewis WA
- VA-PSHCS - Tacoma WA
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- BYU
- Foot Surgery
