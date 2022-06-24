Dr. Darren Miter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Miter, DO
Overview
Dr. Darren Miter, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miter works at
Locations
Suncoast Surgical Associates8380 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 343-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
They were all outstanding
About Dr. Darren Miter, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154364263
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Miter works at
Dr. Miter has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Miter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miter.
