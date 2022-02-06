Overview

Dr. Darren Mack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Mack works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Urology in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.