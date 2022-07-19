Dr. Darren Lovick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Lovick, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Lovick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at South Overland Park7840 W 165th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 632-9480
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 202, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9480
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lovick performed multiple subdural surgeries on me in Oct-Dec 2009. The last one was a quite large c-flap incision and my hair grew back. This Sunday 17 July 2022 I celebrated my 83rd birthday and thank him all the time for caring and doing such an awesome job! Thank you!
About Dr. Darren Lovick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1225140338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovick has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.