Overview

Dr. Darren Lovick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Lovick works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at South Overland Park in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.