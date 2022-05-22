Overview

Dr. Darren Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Willamette Occupational Medicine in Lake Oswego, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.