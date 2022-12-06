Dr. Darren Lebl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Lebl, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Lebl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Stanford Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1052Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Frank P. Cammisa Jr MD PC523 E 72nd St Fl 3, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1052Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Don't know where to begin about my experience with Dr Lebl and his staff. First of all, Dr Lebl is an incredible surgeon and is truly dedicated to the safety and well being of his patients. He explains every detail about your condition, offers options, and involves you in your plan of care. He take his time with you and answers all questions and concerns. My surgery was a complete success and I'm thankful that I selected him as my surgeon. As far as his staff, it's so rare to find a staff that is so nice to deal with and always go above and beyond to help you through the entire process. It's been a pleasant experience from the first time I contacted the office. The entire staff goes out of their way to help you and are happy to do it, which is rare these days. His clinical staff is amazing as well. Thank you for taking such great care of me! This is the place to go for any kind of spinal surgery.
About Dr. Darren Lebl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1275669913
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp-Harvard Med
- Harvard
- Stanford Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebl has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.