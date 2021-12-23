Dr. Darren Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Kowalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Kowalski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Madras.
Dr. Kowalski works at
Locations
-
1
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Madras
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?
Dr. Kowalski is professional, knowledgeable, and he listens. He knew the literature and clinical studies on my particular condition, which was not common. He respected my expertise and I felt like he would be willing to partner with me in my care. I respect him.
About Dr. Darren Kowalski, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1598859076
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.