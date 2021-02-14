Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Way of Acupuncture PC5225 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 406-6676
- 2 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
Suffolk Nephrology Consultants PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 14A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
With all due respect to the person(s) who was misguided enough to needlessly slander such a skilled doctor who has such a significant amount of integrity and professionalism, I remind whoever reads these ratings how lucky all the patients are who were and are treated by Dr. Darren Kaufman. I doubt this patient really listened to Dr. Kaufman. Those of us who did are among the many who very possibly owe this highly competent and compassionate physician our lives. I am alive today due to this doctor's knowledge, skill, expertise, and yes- integrity (he told me what I needed to know rather than just what I wanted to hear). I ask any prospective patient to do what is best for yourselves and book an appointment with Dr. Kaufman right away. Dr. Kaufman "tells it like it is and keeps people alive." If you want a real doctor/nephrologist who truly cares- this is who you go to. Respectfully, Richard Morfopoulos PhD Living Dialysis Patient Awaiting Transplant
About Dr. Darren Kaufman, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
