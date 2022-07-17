Dr. Darren Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Darren Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 218-3131
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Our 18 year old son sustained a serious knee injury in a high school football game in December 2021. He had 2 surgeries at another practice and countless PT visits that still left him unable to walk normally. We switched to Dr. Darren Johnson and UK in May 2022 and he had a third surgery. From the very beginning, it was a totally different experience with Dr. Johnson and his team. The surgical care and UK hospital experience was amazing! Post-op, Dr. Johnson was texting us personally to check in on him and with his progress with the PT staff, even coming to see him at his first PT visit. After 5 weeks of exceptional care and PT, our son walked for the first time without crutches in 7 long months. We were able to enjoy a family beach vacation and it was absolutely beautiful to a parents eyes to see our son walking normal again. Furthermore, he can now continue to gain strength and pursue his opportunity to play football at the collegiate level. We are so grateful!
About Dr. Darren Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851497846
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
