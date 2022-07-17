See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Darren Johnson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darren Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 218-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 17, 2022
    Our 18 year old son sustained a serious knee injury in a high school football game in December 2021. He had 2 surgeries at another practice and countless PT visits that still left him unable to walk normally. We switched to Dr. Darren Johnson and UK in May 2022 and he had a third surgery. From the very beginning, it was a totally different experience with Dr. Johnson and his team. The surgical care and UK hospital experience was amazing! Post-op, Dr. Johnson was texting us personally to check in on him and with his progress with the PT staff, even coming to see him at his first PT visit. After 5 weeks of exceptional care and PT, our son walked for the first time without crutches in 7 long months. We were able to enjoy a family beach vacation and it was absolutely beautiful to a parents eyes to see our son walking normal again. Furthermore, he can now continue to gain strength and pursue his opportunity to play football at the collegiate level. We are so grateful!
    Hall family — Jul 17, 2022
    About Dr. Darren Johnson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851497846
    Education & Certifications

    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

