Overview

Dr. Darren Jenkins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Jordan Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Jenkins works at Health First Family Medicine in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.