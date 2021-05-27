Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Jacobs, DO
Overview
Dr. Darren Jacobs, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6437
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr. Jacobs was wonderful. I was having some serious issues and my brain MRI showed complex Chiari Malformation 1.5. Dr. Jacobs was upfront about the urgency of surgery and had me come in to the office without a formal appointment and spent a lot of time explaining everything to me (which I’m sure put him behind for the day) and reassured me that everything would be ok. I never felt rushed or like I was inconveniencing him. He was extremely patient and kind from my first appointment to my most recent appointment just a few months ago. He made sure I was well taken care of in icu and spent extra time with my family explaining how the surgery went to them and answering all of their questions and reassuring them that all was well. I am blessed that I had such a kind, compassionate doctor taking care of me.
About Dr. Darren Jacobs, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1497956833
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.