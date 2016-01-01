Dr. Darren Hollenbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollenbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Hollenbaugh, MD
Dr. Darren Hollenbaugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Providence Spokane Cardiology16528 E Desmet Ct Ste B3200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 455-8820
Heart Institute62 W 7th Ave Ste 450, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Washington
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Dr. Hollenbaugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollenbaugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollenbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollenbaugh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollenbaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hollenbaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollenbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollenbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollenbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.