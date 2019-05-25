See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Sarasota, FL
Pulmonary Disease
3 (22)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darren Hoffberger, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1843 FLOYD ST, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 951-3920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 25, 2019
    Dr. Hoffberger is truly a great doctor I have known him since November 2018 when he saved my life at Broward‘s intensive care unit since then I have stayed with him and got stronger and healthier every month the doctor gives you more than ample time. He bends over to help you with your insurance and truly cares about you as a human being I give him five stars
    — May 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darren Hoffberger, DO
    About Dr. Darren Hoffberger, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598774390
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoffberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffberger has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Respiratory Management and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

