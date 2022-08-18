Dr. Goff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darren Goff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Goff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Ob Gyn Plaza 2154140 W Memorial Rd Ste 215, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 486-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goff is an extremely gifted surgeon and physician. When we moved to okc, my husb (a dr also) didn’t know dr goff but worked w him . I’ll never forget one day when my husb came hm from work, (worried if he made the rt decision to practice at mercy) , he said “I now know I’m at the right hosp. , I worked w a genius surgeon” (dr goff) My husb was in awe of how easily dr goff handled complex situations He said he’d never seen a better OBGYN . Very calm and in control at all times. And that mercy is lucky to have an obgyn of his caliber. He is above and beyond the avg dr. . He can’t be compared. He’s too far above the rest .
About Dr. Darren Goff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700858347
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goff has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Goff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.