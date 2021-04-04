Overview

Dr. Darren Geyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.



Dr. Geyer works at Premier Family Physicians in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.