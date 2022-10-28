See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Darren Freeman, DO

Pain Medicine
5 (77)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darren Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Pomona, CA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Freeman works at UCR Health in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucr Health
    4510 Brockton Ave Ste 365, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 243-1030
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    How was your appointment with Dr. Freeman?

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Freeman is very professional . Love his sense of humor. It makes my day when I see him. Awesome personality. I would recommend him if some one to ask.
    Joan williams — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Darren Freeman, DO

    Pain Medicine
    23 years of experience
    • 23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    1326184896
    • 1326184896
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Solvers, Incorporated - California|Painsolvers
    Residency
    • New York University - The Rusk Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine|Nyu/Rusk Institute
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital|Doctors Hospital - Columbus, OH
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Pomona, CA
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darren Freeman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

