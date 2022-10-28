Overview

Dr. Darren Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University - College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Pomona, CA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Freeman works at UCR Health in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.