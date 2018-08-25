Dr. Darren Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Frank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates1307 Federal St Ste 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777
-
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (877) 660-6777Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Elsie Stewart320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (877) 660-6777MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frank?
Dr. Frank performed ACL reconstruction on my knee, and it has been a tremendous success. I returned to my desk job a week after surgery, and physical therapy has progressed faster than my expectations. Through the entire process, Dr. Frank, his assistant Jaymie, and the rest of the team have provided outstanding medical guidance and treatment. I'm fortunate to have been treated by him, and I would highly recommend him to my closest friends and family.
About Dr. Darren Frank, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396946398
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.