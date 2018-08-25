Overview

Dr. Darren Frank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Surgery, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.