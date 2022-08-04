Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Groton, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Courtright works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Poheganut Dr, Groton, CT 06340 Directions (860) 437-3737
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Courtright?
He was knowledgeable about my problems. He knew just what I needed.
About Dr. Darren Courtright, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417937475
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Courtright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtright works at
Dr. Courtright has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Courtright speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Courtright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Courtright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.