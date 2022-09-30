Dr. Darren Bruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Bruck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darren Bruck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Bruck works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Urological Center8669 NW 36th St Ste 325, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 925-8118Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Florida Urological Center9299 SW 152nd St Ste 104, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 925-8118Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruck?
The Dr. is very professional and friendly thank you for everything
About Dr. Darren Bruck, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841263779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruck works at
Dr. Bruck has seen patients for Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.