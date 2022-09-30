Overview

Dr. Darren Bruck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Bruck works at Urology Center of South Florida in Doral, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.