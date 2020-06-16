Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbacci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM
Overview
Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. Barbacci works at
Locations
-
1
Lghp Fm Abbeyville2108 Harrisburg Pike Ste 329, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (866) 871-0851
-
2
F.h.l. Blood & Cancer Specialists900 Century Dr Ste 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 691-8128
-
3
Obgyn of Lancaster Norlanco Site426 Cloverleaf Rd, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 Directions (866) 871-0851
-
4
Trauma and Surgical Associates555 N Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 544-5945
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I ‘ve been seeing Dr Barbocci Now for years and for a doctor who he has a great bedside manor . I find him to be very thorough , takes his time and is a genuine physician who truly cares about his patients. I highly recommend his as your doctor
About Dr. Darren Barbacci, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770578387
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbacci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbacci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbacci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbacci works at
Dr. Barbacci has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbacci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbacci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbacci.
