Overview

Dr. Darrell White, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. White works at Skyvision Centers in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.