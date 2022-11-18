Overview

Dr. Darrell Wadas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wadas works at Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.