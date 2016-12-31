Dr. Troupe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darrell Troupe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrell Troupe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Troupe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Will County Health Department501 Ella Ave, Joliet, IL 60433 Directions (815) 727-8521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troupe?
I have been seeing Dr. Troupe since I was 19 years of age, I do not know what I am going to do when he retires, he is the most trusting person I have ever met
About Dr. Darrell Troupe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1386777076
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troupe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troupe works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Troupe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troupe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.