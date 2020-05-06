Dr. Darrell Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrell Robinson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
National Birth Centers Inc4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 214, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-6969Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 1:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Connie Williams. I just left dr. Robinson this morning on an initial visit for my daughter who is a high-risk patient. I felt compelled to write this review because this is one of the best experiences I've had with a medical doctor so for. Dr Robinson's demeanor was very down-to-earth and approachable. He approached our difficult situation in a professional manner but was very truthful. He did everything to try to alleviate the level of anxiety we are feeling because of this difficult pregnancy I am so glad that we are now dealing with this surgeon. I am also glad that I never allowed the negative reviews to stop me from seeing this doctor. My daughter's surgery is scheduled in a couple of weeks and I feel that we are that we are dealing with a trustworthy surgeon.
About Dr. Darrell Robinson, MD
- Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265477392
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.