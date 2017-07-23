See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Reisner works at The Eye Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Lansdowne, VA, Manassas, VA and Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Center
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  2. 2
    Loudoun Medical Group
    1901 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  3. 3
    Loudoun Medical Group
    44135 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 100, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  4. 4
    The Eye Center
    8751 Sudley Rd Fl 2, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 229-1155
  5. 5
    The Eye Center
    21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 767-6010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 23, 2017
    Dr. Darrell Reisner is one of the best ophthalmologists I have had the pleasure to visit on a regular basis, after my cornea transplant at the Cleveland Clinic it was difficult to get comfortable with a new doctor touching and probing my eye. He has an awesome peaceful calming demeanor and is extremely up to date on the modern medicines and treatments.
    Cindy Zalud in Ashburn, VA — Jul 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD
    About Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912095019
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Internship
    • U Conn
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Reisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reisner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reisner has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reisner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reisner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

