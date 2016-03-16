Overview

Dr. Darrell Pardi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Pardi works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

