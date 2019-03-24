Overview

Dr. Darrell Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.



Dr. Murray works at Murray Medical/Wellness Ctr in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Norcross, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.