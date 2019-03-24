Dr. Darrell Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrell Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Murray Medical/Wellness Ctr920 Dannon Vw SW Ste 3103, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 549-9471
Norcross5750 Brook Hollow Pkwy Ste 202, Norcross, GA 30071 Directions (404) 644-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray is always professional and knowledgeable. His staff is great.
About Dr. Darrell Murray, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447250170
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse Fac Devel Prog
- howard university hospital
- Howard Univ Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cheyney State University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.