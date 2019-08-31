Overview

Dr. Darrell Kammer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kammer works at Idaho Ear Nose & Throat in Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.