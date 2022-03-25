Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Tennessee Oncology605 Glenwood Dr Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-1844
Tennessee Oncology Pllc2200 E 3rd St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Johnson’s for 20+ years. He literally saved my life. I would still be with him, had he not left the practice. He was my rock, during both my cancers.
About Dr. Darrell Johnson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285682179
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Baylor
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Purpura, Anemia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.