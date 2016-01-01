Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Morvant Spinal Care and Rehab.401 N College Rd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 233-5025
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
About Dr. Darrell Henderson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1396848396
Education & Certifications
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
- Mayo Foundation For Med Education And Research
- Baylor Med Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.