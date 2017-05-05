Dr. Darrell Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrell Gray, MD
Dr. Darrell Gray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard U Coll Med.
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-6255
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Gray has been the most patient physician I've seen. He is caring and extremely thorough. In many cases, even when presented with symptoms that may be out of his field of practice, he still listens and tries to help in any way he can. It may be a referral to a physician that can treat that symptom, or a "try this and see if it helps". He's truly a great physician and i would highly recommend him to friends and family!
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053588913
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- Duke Univ Med Ctr
- Howard U Coll Med
- Morehouse College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Nausea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
