Dr. Darrell Fader, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darrell Fader, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis.

Dr. Fader works at Skin Cancer Center Of Bellevue in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA, Burien, WA, Issaquah, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Center Of Bellevue
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 350, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-1583
  2. 2
    Northwest Skin Cancer Center, Poulsbo
    20696 Bond Rd NE Ste 110, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 779-5999
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer Center of Burien
    13512 Ambaum Blvd SW # 100, Burien, WA 98146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 789-1177
  4. 4
    Skin Cancer Center of Issaquah
    751 NE Blakely Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-1583
  5. 5
    Skin Cancer Clinic of Seattle
    1801 NW Market St Ste 107, Seattle, WA 98107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 789-1177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Darrell Fader, MD

Dermatology
  • Dermatology
Dermatology
31 years of experience
  • 31 years of experience
31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
English
1386688380
  • 1386688380
1386688380
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Michigan/Mohs Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Michigan/ Department Of Dermatology Resident Surgery
Residency
Internship
  • Department Of Medicine, University Of Washington|U WA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Washington University St Louis
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fader has seen patients for Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fader.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

