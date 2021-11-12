See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Doucette works at Alabama Surgical Associates in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Surgical Associates
    250 Chateau Dr SW Ste 105, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-1977
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr. Douchette did my gastric sleeve in Dec 2017, he assured me that I would not have any air left in my stomach (which can be painful) , he was a man of his word. Along with the surgery, Tracy the dietician at the time, working out, and my changed eating habits, I am at the best health I have been in my adult life (51 years). I still see him to this day. His staff is great, cordial, and professional. My only thing is Dr. Douchette doesn't spend a lot of time in the follow ups but he does answer my questions. I would recommend him without a doubt!
    — Nov 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD
    About Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932369287
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachussetts Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NORWICH UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Doucette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doucette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doucette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doucette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doucette works at Alabama Surgical Associates in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Doucette’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doucette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doucette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doucette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doucette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

