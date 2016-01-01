See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Darrell Corben, MD

Sports Medicine
2.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Dr. Darrell Corben, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    441 De Guigne Dr Ste 1, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 845-8959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Muscle Spasm
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Muscle Spasm

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Darrell Corben, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1912952276
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Corben. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

