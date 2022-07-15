See All Neurosurgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Darrell Brett, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Darrell Brett, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (153)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Darrell Brett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.

Dr. Brett works at Northwest Spine Surgery in Portland, OR with other offices in Wilsonville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Spine Surgery
    10000 SE Main St Ste 360, Portland, OR 97216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 253-4000
  2. 2
    Nw Spine and Pain Surgical Center
    8995 SW Miley Rd Ste 204, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 694-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brett?

    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr Brett met with me and explained, in detail, what my spine endured. Surgery was a must, and he prepared me emotionally and physically for the outpatient procedure. The day of the procedure felt as though I was in a spa. I was cared for compassionately and communicated with the entire time. The team was friendly and professional and incredibly attentive. Since surgery my pain was relieved considerably, and everything Dr Brett predicted would occur during my healing journey has occurred. My scar (on a heavily tattooed back) looks like a plastic surgeon did it and post operative pain was minimal! I can't say enough how life changing Dr Brett and his team have been. Thank you!!!
    Korey Wilder — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Darrell Brett, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Darrell Brett, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brett to family and friends

    Dr. Brett's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brett

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Darrell Brett, MD.

    About Dr. Darrell Brett, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598822835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Western Ont
    Residency
    Internship
    • Toronto Western
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darrell Brett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Brett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Darrell Brett, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.