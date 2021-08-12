See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.

Dr. Baskin works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Brenham, TX, Boerne, TX, Kerrville, TX and Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    9480 Huebner Rd Ste 310, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  3. 3
    Brenham Office
    2620 Highway 36 S, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
  6. 6
    Retina Consultants of Texas
    751 S Washington St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 833-5921
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 12, 2021
    I saw him twice earlier this year after my regular ophthalmologist told me he thought I might have a torn retina (thankfully I didn’t), & really appreciated his wonderful chair-side manner: explained things thoroughly, & was very pleasant.
    Dianne Johnson — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Darrell Baskin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1942322409
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Institute
    Residency
    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts University
