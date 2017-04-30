Dr. Darrel Wyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrel Wyatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darrel Wyatt, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Locations
-
1
Darrell W Wyatt MD700 Zeagler Dr Ste 9, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-1629
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyatt?
Best gyno I've ever had. He's an older gentleman who still really cares about what he does, and the patients he sees. Office is very chill and he takes the ~time~ to sit and listen to you, explain things and answer any and all questions. Sometimes he'll hang out so long the nurse has to give little taps on the door to remind him he has a schedule x) Diagnosed and very effectively treated a condition I've had for years that all other Dr.s had hand-waved off. So sad that I had to move away!
About Dr. Darrel Wyatt, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1639282775
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.