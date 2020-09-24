Dr. Darrel Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darrel Wells, MD
Overview
Dr. Darrel Wells, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 52 State Highway 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320 Directions (936) 295-8392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best Doctor I have seen in my life He listens to you. He prescribes generic drugs every time they are available. The office staff are courteous and efficient. No one likes going to the Doctor, bur Dr Wells makes it much much more bearable
About Dr. Darrel Wells, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1265552913
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
