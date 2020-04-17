Overview

Dr. Darrel Huff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Huff works at Hendricks Regional Health Cancer Center in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

