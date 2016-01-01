Dr. Kingsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darra Kingsley, MD
Dr. Darra Kingsley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kingsley works at
New Mexico Veterans Administration Healthcare System1501 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 265-1711
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Darra Kingsley, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932115680
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
