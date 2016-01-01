Dr. Daron Ferris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatricians
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Daron Ferris, MD
Dr. Daron Ferris, MD
Overview
Dr. Daron Ferris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Ferris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferris?
About Dr. Daron Ferris, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619087160
Education & Certifications
- Pitt Co Mem Hospital
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferris works at
Dr. Ferris speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ferris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.