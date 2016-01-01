See All Pediatricians in Lancaster, SC
Dr. Darniya Belton, MD

Pediatrics
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Darniya Belton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

Dr. Belton works at Champaign Dental Group in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Emergency Room - Lancaster Medical Center
    800 W Meeting St, Lancaster, SC 29720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Strep Throat
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Darniya Belton, MD

    Pediatrics
    21 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1073521605
    Education & Certifications

    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Darniya Belton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belton works at Champaign Dental Group in Lancaster, SC. View the full address on Dr. Belton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Belton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

