Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Alpine Dermatology Associates Pllc1785 Kipling St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 935-4681
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin-Wimmer helped to resolve several skin issues. She always offers effective treatments for my dermatologic concerns. My skin is healthier than it has been in years and I am so relieved to be feeling comfortable again. I am so glad I sought out Dr. Martin-Wimmer for assistance.
About Dr. Darnell Martin-Wimmer, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801971098
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
