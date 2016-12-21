Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekerez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD
Overview
Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sekerez works at
Locations
Broadway Health Center9470 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 661-3255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I take all of my children to Dr. Sekerez. She is very knowledgeable and patient. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Darlene Sekerez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164550117
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekerez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sekerez accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sekerez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekerez works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekerez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekerez.
