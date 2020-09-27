Overview

Dr. Darlene Saheta, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School Of Graduate Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Washington Health System Greene.



Dr. Saheta works at Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.