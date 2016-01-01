Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osipuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Osipuk works at
Locations
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (404) 777-9327
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 210, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 520-7626
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darlene Osipuk, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255456927
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osipuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Osipuk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osipuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osipuk works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Osipuk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osipuk.
