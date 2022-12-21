Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO is an Urology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Health Specialists100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 361, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick?
Dr Gaynor recently did bladder sling surgery on me. I wish that I chose to do this sooner. I never realized what an embarrassing life I led bf this surgery. Crossing my legs to sneeze, to cough even to laugh. Because of Dr Gaynor I am able to be a normal 40 something lady. She is absolutely the best!!! I will never be able to thank her enough.
About Dr. Darlene Gaynor-Krupnick, DO
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629097803
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- St James Hospital
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Babson College
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick works at
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaynor-Krupnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.