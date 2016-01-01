Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darlene Jones, DO
Overview
Dr. Darlene Jones, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fort Washington, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Thrasybule Ignacio & Associates9400 Livingston Rd Ste 450, Fort Washington, MD 20744 Directions (301) 248-8900
Advanced Interventional Pain Clinic1530 Citrus Medical Ct Ste 101, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 622-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital - Rehab6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Directions (706) 655-5380
National Pain Institute1693 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 622-5766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darlene Jones, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184771891
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.