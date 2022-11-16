Dr. Darlene Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Darlene Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center PC1390 S Potomac St Ste 124, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 493-1910
Advanced Dermatology Skin Cancer & Laser Surgery Center P.c.12645 E EUCLID DR, Englewood, CO 80111 Directions (303) 493-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson and her staff (i.e., Assistant Anastasia Oldham and "Debbie" at the front desk) were exceptional in making my visit - the removal of cancerous lumps on my face and back - stressless and pain-free. Dr. Johnson explained the procedure and post-treatment thoroughly, patiently, and in plain English and with genuine compassion and concern for my well-being...
About Dr. Darlene Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Shingles, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
