Dr. Darlene Jean-Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darlene Jean-Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darlene Jean-Pierre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Jean-Pierre works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 200, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Capital Orthopaedic Specialists5801 Allentown Rd Ste 200, Camp Springs, MD 20746 Directions (301) 599-9500
-
3
Pain Management Associates4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste B116, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 599-9500
-
4
Capital Orthopedics Specialist7404 Executive Pl Ste 350B, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 599-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jean-Pierre?
My visit went very well. The doctor was very personable and engaging. She explained the problem with my knee and then what we could do to solve it.
About Dr. Darlene Jean-Pierre, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659677896
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Union Memorial Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jean-Pierre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Pierre accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jean-Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jean-Pierre works at
Dr. Jean-Pierre has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean-Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean-Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean-Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.