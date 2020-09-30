Overview

Dr. Darlene Jean-Pierre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lanham, MD. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.



Dr. Jean-Pierre works at Capital Orthopaedic Specialists in Lanham, MD with other offices in Camp Springs, MD and Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.